Suburban police chiefs, Chicago cop union to express ‘no confidence’ in Kim Foxx

Suburban police chiefs and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police have voted "no confidence" in Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. | Sun-Times file photo

The abrupt end of the Jussie Smollett prosecution was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for a group of suburban police chiefs set to gather Thursday afternoon with members of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police to announce a “no confidence” vote in the leadership of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Duane Mellema, head of the North Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police representing more than 30 departments — said a no-confidence vote taken Tuesday was unanimous.

In a letter sent to Foxx, Mellema, who is police chief in Park Ridge, expressed concern over prosecutors’ refusal to file felony charges in certain crimes.

“The abrupt dropping of the 16 indictments against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett during an unannounced court hearing on March 26, 2019, is the latest and most egregious example of the failure by you and your staff to hold offenders accountable,” Mellema states in the letter.

Mellema said representatives from two other chiefs of police organizations representing the south and west suburbs join him at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. at the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police headquarters on West Washington Street in the West Loop.

A spokesman for the Chicago police union declined to comment.

Mellema said the Smollett case is emblematic of decisions not to prosecute in other cases that have left police officers and victims scratching their heads.

“Our officers must explain your decisions not to prosecute to our local victims,” he states in the letter.

One of the biggest problems for the police chiefs is squaring how arrests for certain crimes that are on the books in Illinois — such as marijuana and shoplifting — do not result in prosecutions by Foxx’s office.

“It’s a problem knowing we’re not all working together to pull the rope and these policies are unilaterally put in place by her office,” Mellema said in a phone conversation Thursday morning.

“The Smollett case, metaphorically, is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said.

