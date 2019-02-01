Jussie Smollett on reported attack: ‘Justice will be served’

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett spoke out Friday on the reported racist and homophobic attack against him in Streeterville earlier this week. | AP photo

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett spoke out Friday on the reported racist and homophobic attack against him in Streeterville earlier this week.

“Beautiful people. Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Smollett said in a statement.

“My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

Smollett disputed reports that he’s not cooperating with law enforcement officials investigating Tuesday’s incident in the 300 block of East North Lower Water Street.

“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” Smollett said in the statement. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

Smollett described his attackers as two men wearing ski-masks and all black clothing. In a follow-up interview, he told detectives that the men yelled “this is MAGA country.”

With some 35,000 video surveillance cameras installed around the city, police are optimistic a “bread crumb” will lead them to the two people of interest in the reported attack.

Police earlier this week released the first surveillance images of two people captured on camera about the time and in the area.

“It’s not very good quality at all, but it’s definitely a starting point for detectives that at least lets us know there were people in that area,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said of the video.

The video shows two people walking together and Smollett strolling alone in the opposite direction, Guglielmi said, adding there has so far been no video found of the reported attack.

Police say Smollet, who is black and gay, was walking back to his apartment about 2 a.m. after a stop at a Subway restaurant when two men walked up to him, yelled racist and homophobic slurs, poured what is suspected to be bleach on him and put a rope around his neck.

Investigators have also looked at footage of Smollet’s apartment the morning of the reported attack.

“He is seen on apartment security cameras and he does have a rope around his neck. That rope is fashioned in what has been described as a noose,” Guglielmi said.

The rope and Smollett’s clothing has been taken into evidence, Guglielmi said.

Smollett’s relatives in a statement Thursday called the attack an act of “domestic terrorism.”

“We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime,” his relatives said.

In his statement, Smollett pointed to the “cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily.

“I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident but I need a moment to process,” he added. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

The FBI is investigating a letter sent on Jan. 22 to Fox and “Empire” offices that used “threatening” language and was laced with some type of white, powdery substance according to a police spokesman.

The case has more than a dozen police detectives, some with hate crime specializations working on the case. Anyone with information can call (312) 747-8382 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

RELATED

• ‘Empire’ star victim of alleged racist, homophobic attack in Streeterville

• Rush asks for FBI hate crime investigation into attack of ‘Empire’ star

•Persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack captured on camera, police say