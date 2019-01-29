‘Empire’ star victim of ‘possible racially charged assault’ in Streeterville

Jussie Smollett discusses his role as Jamal Lyon during a set visit for "Empire," a new drama debuting in early January on Fox Television. | Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times

A cast member from the Fox series “Empire” was injured in what police called a “possible racially charged assault and battery” early Tuesday in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The 36-year-old man was walking about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of East North Lower Water Street when two people walked up and “gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs,” police said. They then hit him in the face and “poured an unknown chemical substance on him.”

One of the attackers also put a rope around his neck before they ran away, police said. The victim walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Police did not name the victim, but a TMZ report identified him as Jussie Smollett, citing “sources directly connected to Jussie.”

Police said the investigation was being treated as a “possible hate crime.”

Investigators are working to gather any video of the attack and speak to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.