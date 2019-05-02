Former judge in court to argue for special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case

Jussie Smollett leaves court after prosecutors dropped charges against him for allegedly staging a hate crime attack on himself. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Cook County judge on Thursday could decide whether Jussie Smollett’s case gets a second look from a court-appointed special prosecutor.

Former State Appeals Court Judge Sheila O’Brien is appearing in Judge LeRoy K. Martin Jr.’s courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to argue for an investigation that could lead to Smollett facing charges again for an attack police say was staged by the former “Empire” actor.

At the hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Kathy McNeil-Stein asked to discuss quashing subpoenas for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her top deputy, Joseph Magats.

Martin then noted a potential conflict — his son works for Foxx’s office. McNeil-Stein explained the son works in the office’s juvenile division.

O’Brien has also called for a probe of how prosecutors reached the controversial decision to dismiss a 16-count indictment against the actor in March.

Martin may not make any ruling on a special prosecutor, as O’Brien also has asked that the decision be made by judge from outside Cook County.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx would unlikely appear at Thursday’s hearing, having filed a motion to quash subpoenas from O’Brien calling for her and her top deputy, Joseph Magats, to be in court. Smollett’s lawyers also have said the actor should not have to appear Thursday.

Both Smollett and Foxx’s office have filed motions opposing O’Brien’s call for a special prosecutor. Foxx has argued a special prosecutor is unnecessary because she had no conflict of interest, and that the county Office of the Independent Inspector General already has launched a probe of how the case was handled.

A week after prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett, O’Brien filed her petition, stating that the abrupt decision to dismiss the case against Smollett, and statements made in the days that followed by Foxx and her staff, created “a perception that justice was not served here, that Smollett received special treatment due to his fame and privilege and political connections.”

“An independent special prosecutor is necessary to renew public confidence in our system of justice,” O’Brien additionally wrote.

A week before her office filed charges against Smollett, O’Brien notes, Foxx’s chief ethics officer sent an email announcing that Foxx had “recused” herself. Foxx subsequently said that she did so because of conversations she’d had with a relative of Smollett’s, and has hedged on whether delegating the case to her chief deputy, Magats, was a recusal in a legal or “colloquial” sense. Under state law, if an elected state’s attorney has a conflict that requires them to recuse themselves, the court must appoint a special prosecutor, O’Brien argued.

Northwestern Law School professor Locke Bowman has litigated of three petitions that ultimately led to the appointment of special prosecutors: one to investigate allegations of torture by Jon Burge and his subordinates; a probe of a 2004 confrontation between Richard M. Daley’s nephew, R.J. Vanecko, and David Koschman that left Koschmann dead; and, most recently, an investigate Chicago police officers for wrongdoing in the Laquan McDonald shooting investigation.

In the McDonald case, former State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez opted to stand aside and recuse her office after Bowman and a group of activists filed their petition, Bowman notes. Getting an elected prosecutor removed from a case when they don’t want to let it go is tougher.

Bowman this week said that O’Brien might have traction in getting an investigation of Smollett’s alleged plotting of a bogus hate crime, because there is a clear allegation that Smollett’s hoax was a crime. But getting a wider probe of wrongdoing in the “baffling” decision to dismiss Smollett’s case seems less likely, Bowman said. O’Brien does not allege any specific misconduct in how the case was handled, other than the disputed meaning of Foxx’s decision to “recuse” herself.

“In order to win (a petition for special prosecutor), the petitioner has to show there is a crime worthy of investigation,” Bowman said. “As to Smollett, sure, there is a potential crime. As to Kim Foxx and her colleagues, I have not seen evidence of a crime.”

Smollett reported to police that he was the victim of an attack by two men near his Streeterville home on Jan. 29, and that his assailants taunted the actor, who is black and gay, with racist and homophobic insults. In the weeks that followed, police located suspects Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, brothers who had worked as extras on “Empire.” The two men claimed Smollett paid them for the attack, and pointed to cryptic text messages and phone calls exchanged with the actor and a $3,500 check from Smollett.

During the weeks when Smollett was still officially considered a victim of a hate crime, Foxx had several phone conversations and text message exchanges about the case with local Democratic fundraiser Tina Tchen, and a relative of Smollett’s.

After Smollett’s charges were dismissed he agreed to turn over to the city the $10,000 he posted as bond but making no admission of guilt. Foxx and Magats compared Smollett’s case to hundreds of “deferred prosecutions” offered to non-violent defendants charged with low-level felonies.

If a special prosecutor is to be appointed, state law calls for the judge assigning the case to ask the state attorney general, state appellate prosecutor or local elected state’s attorneys from around the state.

When Judge Vincent Gaughan moved to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case against Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke only Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon volunteered. Private attorneys, led by former federal prosecutor and Cook County judge Patricia Brown Holmes, handled an investigation of how CPD handled the McDonald shooting, eventually bringing charges against three officers for conspiring to cover up misconduct by Van Dyke. The three officers were acquitted following a bench trial.