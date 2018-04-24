Just call Northwestern U. ‘Hollywood Midwest’ after ‘A Starry Night’ bragfest

Host Stephen Colbert waves to the crowd at Northwestern University's "A Starry Evening" alongside guests (from left) Stephanie March, Brian D’Arcy James, Ana Gasteyer, Nancy Dassault, Richard Kind, Heather Headley, Adam Kantor, Tony Roberts and Stephanie D’Abruzzo. | JIM PRISCHING/NU SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATION

It’s fairly common knowledge that two of the kings of late-night talk — Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers — honed acting chops at a nearby university.

But all the stars of screen and stage who were traipsed out for Northwestern University’s “A Starry Night” fundraiser Saturday? Who knew?

“We’re surrounded by some of the most talented Wildcats of the past seven decades. It’s that rarest kind of school reunion that is about more than just seeing who got fat and bald,” said Colbert (Class of ’86), of CBS’ “The Late Show,” in his opening monologue.

“Nothing lures alumni back more than a chance to revisit their campus on 4/20. And if you don’t get that [marijuana] joke, ask your children,” he said. “They will pretend they don’t get the joke either.”

R&B singer and Grammy and Tony Award winner Heather Headley (’97) co-headlined the School of Communication show, staged at NU’s new Ryan Fieldhouse.

Her mid-show “If It Wasn’t for Your Love” and her finale, “Home,” from “The Wiz,” brought the house down. But between her inspiring vocals and Colbert’s hilarity was a bragfest for NU’s reputation as Hollywood’s Midwest training ground, as the school raises funds for a new Master of Fine Arts program and media arts center.

TV faves including “Transparent” actress Kathryn Hahn (’95), Stephanie March (’96) of “Law & Order: SVU” and Marg Helgenberger (’82) of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” entered and exited stage left at a dizzying pace, alongside such veterans as Tony Roberts (’61) of Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” and Richard Kind (’78) of 2013 best picture Oscar winner “Argo.”

A video duologue with Colbert and Meyers (’96), of NBC’s “Late Night,” kicked off the event attended by 2,600 people.

“If you extrapolate from just this random sample, that means every graduate from the School of Communications gets their own talk show,” Colbert told Meyers.

“We really did get a great education, and I’m not just saying that because faculty is watching. You don’t scare me anymore, [Professor Emeritus] Frank Galati, I’m a big boy now!” yelled Meyers, the only billed star who participated virtually.

Then, more seriously, Meyers added: “Northwestern really did prepare us to be good talk show hosts. For instance, as a student, I learned to sit at a desk and ask questions. And in acting class, I learned that thing where you act like you’re listening by narrowing your eyes and saying ‘Hmm,’ while thinking about what kind of sandwich to have for lunch.”

Performers flowed out in award-show style, with song and dance or speech. Ana Gasteyer (’89) of “Saturday Night Live” and Stephanie D’Abruzzo (’93) of “Sesame Street” offered a rousing opening duet. Roberts and Helgenberger shared memories of their college days, including recollections of the famed 1980 gala hosted by Charlton Heston, who attended NU 1941-43, and Ann-Margret (’63). And Colbert weaved in commentary.

“A lot of guys know me as the guy who tells jokes about the president. But the only president I want to talk about tonight is [NU President] Morty Schapiro. He’s always out shaking hands, pressing the flesh. It’s like he’s the mayor. Is Rahm Emanuel here tonight? No? Good. Because Morty has a better chance at re-election,” he quipped.

“When I was here, I had the great opportunity to do work with and get taught by some amazing faculty … The head of the acting program was so good he once gave private acting lessons to Michael Jordan,” Colbert said. “That’s right. Northwestern Theater Department in some small way was responsible for the depth and nuance that is ‘Space Jam.’ ”

Dermot Mulroney (’85) of “My Best Friend’s Wedding” spoke of getting his training in NU’s satirical Mee-Ow shows.

“I was in the great 1984 and 1985 shows. Incidentally, the poll results have just come in, and those two shows have been voted the best ever. Go figure,” he said, before introducing a skit by Daniele Gaither (’93) of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and Kyle Heffner (’79) of “When Harry Met Sally.”

March humorously introduced a boisterous Broadway medley performed by Kind, Brian D’Arcy James (’90), of “13 Reasons Why, and Gregg Edelman (’80) of “Spider-Man 2.”

“Yes, I’m Stephanie March, star of stage and screen big and small, and most importantly, Helena in Northwestern’s 1995 production of ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ” March said. “It was extremely well received by the Daily Northwestern. They called it ‘competent,’ singled me out as ‘not a distraction.’ ”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley (’93), of “Father of the Bride,” introduced a video tribute to the late director, producer, screenwriter and actor Garry Marshall (’56). And Sharif Atkins (’97) of “ER” did the lead-up to a medley of skits featuring the likes of Paul Barrosse (’80) and Gary Kroeger (’81), both of “Saturday Night Live,” Craig Bierko (’86) of “UNReal” and J.P. Manoux (’91) of “How I Met Your Mother.”

“It is great to be back. Most of the shows I did were with the African-American Theater Ensemble. Student-led theater gave us a great opportunity to truly discover who we were creatively,” said Atkins. “It’s no surprise some of the funniest people in the business got their start in the Mee-Ow shows, like Seth and Josh Meyers, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Much of today’s funniest, smartest TV and film is written by our alums.”

Colbert’s funniest bit was about his infamous 2006 White House Correspondent’s Dinner speech that didn’t go over well with those parodied.



“I performed just a few feet away from George W. Bush. Staff was there. Cabinet was there. Supreme Court was there. Heads of news departments were there. Some people were just a little mad at me afterward. And when I went back to my seat on the dais, nobody was talking to me. No one would even look me in the eye,” Colbert said.

“So I’m wondering how long the cold shoulder’s going to last, when up walks Harry Lennix (’86). He goes, ‘Hey man, that was good.’ I said, ‘Harry, I’m so glad to see you. I don’t think these people liked it very much.’ Harry put his hands in his pocket, leaned back, looked up and down that dais, and in that deep mellifluous voice of his, said, ‘F— these people. That was good.’ And off he went, like the Lone Ranger. For that, I will love him forever.”