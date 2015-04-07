Justice woman wins $100K after purchasing scratch ticket

A south suburban Justice woman recently won $100,000 after purchasing a lottery scratch ticket.

Jo Hurley won the prize after purchasing a “$100 Million Money Mania” scratch ticket at E&M Food and Liquor, 7758 Archer Road in Justice, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The scratch ticket cost $20.

Hurley said she is going to share the money with her family and buy a car.

The retailer will receive $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.