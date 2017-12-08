Juvenile among 2 people shot in South Shore

Two people were wounded, including a juvenile, Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 10:39 p.m., the boy, whose age was unknown, was standing outside with an 18-year-old man in the 7500 block of South South Shore when someone fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle that drove by, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was struck in the hand and taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The man was struck in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition stabilized.