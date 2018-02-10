Juvenile arrested for carjacking 84-year-old woman in Evanston

A juvenile has been arrested for carjacking an 84-year-old woman earlier this month in north suburban Evanston.

The woman was driving her gray 2011 Lexus north just after 2 p.m. Feb. 1 on Sheridan Road near Davis Street when it was rear-ended by a black Acura, according to a statement from Evanston police.

When the woman got out of the Lexus, a male from the Acura jumped into it and drove off north on Sheridan, with the Acura following, police said. The suspects also got away with her purse containing credit cards, house keys and $200 in cash. The woman was not injured.

The Lexus was later found parked in an alley behind the juvenile’s home in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The juvenile, who has a “lengthy criminal record,” was positively identified by the woman and taken into custody, police said.

The suspect is being held at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center at 1100 S. Hamilton Ave. on a weapons charge, police said. It was unclear whether the charge is related to the carjacking.