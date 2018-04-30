Juvenile charged with setting fire at Orland Park Old Navy store

A juvenile was charged with setting a fire Sunday evening at an Old Navy store in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Officers responded at 5:34 p.m. to a call of a fire at the store at 105 Orland Park Place, according to Orland Park police. When officers and fire officials arrived, the store was filled with smoke and a rear display wall was on fire.

The store’s sprinkler system was then activated, and the fire was quickly brought under control, police said. Sixty-six people, including 13 employees, had to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported, but the store sustained extensive smoke and water damage, police said.

Investigators later determined that the fire was deliberately started after reviewing surveillance footage that showed the suspect lighting clothing on fire, police said.

After the suspect’s description was broadcast on police radio, an officer recalled seeing a person who fit the description watching the fire from a crowd outside the store, police said. Further investigation revealed that the suspect had left the scene and headed toward a business in the 16300 block of Lagrange Road, where they were taken into custody.

The juvenile, whose age and gender were being withheld, was charged with aggravated arson, police said. The suspect is being held by Cook County juvenile authorities.

The store will remain closed during cleanup and restoration efforts, police said.