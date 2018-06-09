Juveniles on their way to school victims in two of three North Side robberies

Police reported three robberies from last month, including two involving juvenile victims on their way to school, in the Lake View, Buena Park and Ravenswood neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, the robbers approached the victims while they were walking alone, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robbers then beat or choke the victims and took their property.

In two of the three incidents, the victims were juveniles on their way to school, police said.

The robberies happened:

• about 7:30 a.m. May 22 in the 3800 block of North Ashland;

• between about 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 22 in the 800 block of West Irving Park; and

• between about 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. May 29 in the 2400 block of West Montrose.

Police described the robbers as black males believed to be between the ages of 17 and 20, both approximately 6-feet in height, with one weighing 160 pounds, and the other weighing 210 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.