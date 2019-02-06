Kankakee River flooding prompts evacuation in Wilmington subdivision

Part of southwest suburban Wilmington was evacuated Wednesday morning because of flooding along the Kankakee River.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency and the Will County sheriff’s office were assisting with evacuation efforts in the Phelan Acres subdivision of Wilmington, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Houses on Cottage Road in the subdivision have already been evacuated.

Residents are advised to leave their homes until rising water and ice move through the area, the sheriff’s office said. Utilities in the area are “being monitored closely.”

A flash flood warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. for parts of Will County and Grundy County along the Kankakee River, according to the National Weather Service. The flooding is being caused by the “rapid breakup” of a large ice jam on the river.

Roads have been closed at the intersections of Cottage and Lorenzo; Will and Willow; Blodgett and Kelly; Will and Lorenzo; and Will and Cottage, according to the sheriff’s office. Roads along the river within the subdivision are also closed.

Officials have set up a hotline for residents seeking the latest information at (815) 724-1617.