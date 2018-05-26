Kanye West’s Chicago charity distances itself from him in wake of Trump comments

Then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. | AP file photo

Chicago-based nonprofit Donda’s House issued a statement Friday distancing itself from co-founder Kanye West after a controversial series of statements from the rapper pledging his support to President Donald Trump.

West backed Trump in a series of tweets last month, and days later, the rapper/producer/fashion mogul said slavery was a choice during an appearance on “TMZ Live.”

“While we cannot and do not speak for Kanye West and his views, we can and will speak up for the youth that we serve,” Donda’s House said in a statement. “We ask that those who feel hurt, angered by or frustrated with Kanye West not penalize or throw away their support, respect and advocacy for us.”

The organization was co-founded in 2011 by West, former Chicago Public Schools teacher Donnie Smith and rapper Rhymefest, whose real name is Che Smith. It was named in honor of West’s late mother and former Chicago State University professor Donda West, aiming to support aspiring young musicians in the city.

The foundation is now asking the public to refrain from associating Donda’s House with the actions and statements of its namesake’s son.

“We ask that as you boycott and protest Kanye West, that you not forget that we are a non-profit organization that like other non-profits needs donations, corporate support and volunteers,” the statement said. “We do not want your rejection of Kanye West, to be a rejection of Dr. Donda West and the thousands of lives she impacted including her own son.”

Donda’s House is currently trying to convert West’s childhood home into a recording studio, museum and learning space. However, the foundation hasn’t received any financial support from West despite repeatedly trying to reach out to him, the foundation says.

On Saturday, Smith sent a pair of tweets to Canadian rapper Drake asking him to “help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned.” Drake released a song the previous day claiming that West’s record label owed him $100,000.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Smith — an award-winning songwriter who was narrowly defeated by incumbent Willie Cochran in a 2011 runoff for 20th Ward alderman — proposed that he use the money to renovate West’s childhood home.

“I spoke to Kanye about it,” Smith tweeted to Drake. “His response was ‘f— the youth of Chicago.’ ”