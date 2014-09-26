Karen Lewis and Corey Brooks duke it out over Twitter

A Twitter exchange between Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks and Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis grew heated today as the two traded digs on the governor’s race.

Brooks is among the African American pastors to have endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Rauner.

Here’s a back and forth of their online argument.

@CoreyBBrooks And you think that someone who believes in outsourcing jobs will change that? — Karen Lewis (@KarenLewisCTU) September 25, 2014

@CoreyBBrooks Not calling you a prophet, but why have you mentioned not being bought twice? Never accused you of such. — Karen Lewis (@KarenLewisCTU) September 26, 2014

@CoreyBBrooks Are you serious? Out of touch? Your choice for gov had no blacks working at his firm. Why are u attacking me? U want a list? — Karen Lewis (@KarenLewisCTU) September 26, 2014

@CoreyBBrooks My physician, my nail Tech, my photographer. Is that enough? — Karen Lewis (@KarenLewisCTU) September 26, 2014

@CoreyBBrooks Wow. I didn’t attack you. I have no clue what we need, but a zillion aire does. Let’s agree to disagree. We should talk. — Karen Lewis (@KarenLewisCTU) September 26, 2014