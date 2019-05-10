Grandmother, teen parents of newborn abandoned in alley charged

The alley in Hermosa where a newborn baby boy was abandoned earlier this week. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

The teen mother and father of the baby boy abandoned in an alley earlier this week have been charged with attempted murder.

The 16-year-old girl, who police determined was the baby’s mother, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy is charged with the same crime.

Karla L. Antimo, of the 1700 block of North Karlov Avenue, is charged with one felony count of false report of offense, police said. She admitted to investigators that the newborn is her grandson.

The girl gave birth Tuesday, wrapped the newborn in a beach towel, umbilical cord still attached, and placed him atop of a garbage can in an alley located in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.

The boy went back to the alley, grabbed the baby boy and placed him inside of a bag, police said. He called Antimo who took the newborn to a fire station in the 1700 block of North Pulaski Road.

Antimo claimed she found the infant in an alley on top of a garbage can in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue, police said.

The grandmother is due in bond court Friday. The teens are due in juvenile court the same day.

The baby was taken to a hospital and could be released as early as this weekend, according to Illinios Department of Children and Family Services spokesman Jassen Strokosch.

In Illinois, parents have up to 30 days to hand over their infant at a “safe haven” location if they cannot or choose not to care for their child.

No questions are asked and parents do not have to provide their name when dropping off the child, according to Dawn Geras, founder of the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation, a nonprofit that helped write the state’s law.

In 2001, the Abandoned Newborn Infant Protection Act was passed to provide a safe way for parents to give up their parental rights without fear of criminal liability and to reduce the risk of the child being abandoned.

Since the law was passed, 131 babies in the state have been turned in at Safe Haven locations, Geras said. Last year, not a single baby is known to have been abandoned in the state.

“This is the first one of the year and I hope the last — ever,” Geras said.

Safe haven locations in the state include hospitals and emergency care facilities, as well as staffed police and fire stations.

The whole process can be completed anonymously, as long as the child was not abused and was safely left with staff at a safe haven facility. If there is evidence the child was abused, the act no longer offers protections to the parents.

“That is the promise: they can remain anonymous and no one will know,” Geras said. “They can rest assured that they’ve made a loving and responsible decision.”

When a newborn is left at a safe haven location, the child is brought to the nearest hospital, where the baby will receive a physical examination and necessary medical care. The child will eventually be released to an adoption agency.

‘I tend to think [the parents] felt like they didn’t have any other option,” Geras said of parents who abandon their newborns. “But they’re scared, maybe they’re afraid to tell their parents.

“It’s not my position to judge. I have no idea what she was going through,” Geras added. “Don’t feel alone. There are people who care about you and your baby who can help.”

Parents have up to 60 days after giving the infant up at a safe haven location to reclaim the infant, according to the foundation. Parents who want to reclaim their child are subject to counseling and an investigation by child protection officials if they want to reclaim custody.

Geras said her foundation can also help before the child is born by connecting pregnant women with counseling, supportive services and adoption options.

The foundation can be reached 24/7 via their national hotline at 888-510-2229.

“There is help out there,” Geras said.