Kathy Hart, who went MIA for more than four months from her top-rated WTMX-FM morning show, was back on the air Wednesday — guest hosting Fox’s Good Day Chicago.

Hart’s appearance on WFLD CH. 32 comes after WTMX-FM cut ties with her earlier this month.

Hart did not mention her departure from The Mix during her first on-camera segment.

Media blogger Robert Feder reported earlier this month that Hart was fired by Hubbard Radio, owner of the station known as The Mix. Eric Ferguson, her co-host on “The Eric & Kathy Show,” remains on the air.

Guest host Kathy Hart and Anita Padilla on Good Day Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. | Screenshot from fox32chicago.com