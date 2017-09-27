Kathy Hart back on the air — on Good Day Chicago

Kathy Hart, who went MIA for more than four months from her top-rated WTMX-FM morning show, was back on the air Wednesday — guest hosting Fox’s Good Day Chicago.

Hart’s appearance on WFLD CH. 32 comes after WTMX-FM cut ties with her earlier this month.

Hart did not mention her departure from The Mix during her first on-camera segment.

Media blogger Robert Feder reported earlier this month that Hart was fired by Hubbard Radio, owner of the station known as The Mix. Eric Ferguson, her co-host on “The Eric & Kathy Show,” remains on the air.