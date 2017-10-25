Photos: Katy Perry wows United Center

It seemed only fitting that Katy Perry play both Chicago dates of her “Witness” tour at the United Center, given that her recent “Swish Swish” music video has a basketball theme.

But the struggling Chicago Bulls were nowhere in sight as Perry gave her fans — a diverse mix of families, dads yawning during costume changes, moms dancing along to the raunchy “Bon Appetit” and at least one baby with a pacifier — the “best Tuesday night of your life!” in the first of two nights at the venue.

