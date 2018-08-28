Kayaker missing after capsizing in Lake Michigan near Highland Park

Authorities were looking for a kayaker who went missing in Lake Michigan Monday night near north suburban Highland Park.

Police were notified about 10:30 p.m. that the 20-year-old man had gone missing while kayaking in the lake, according to a statement form Highland Park police. His companion, another 20-year-old man, swam to shore and asked for help from nearby homes in Lake Forest.

He told investigators they had launched from Park Avenue Beach in Highland Park and that both of their kayaks eventually capsized in rough waters, police said. The Highland Park police and fire departments joined Lake Forest police and fire departments in a land and water search, while the U.S. Coast Guard conducted search operations by boat and helicopter.

The search was suspended overnight at the Coast Guard’s recommendation because of “deteriorating weather conditions,” police said. Search operations resumed Tuesday morning along a four-mile stretch of Lake Michigan, as well as along the beachfront.