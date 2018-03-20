Kelly Mazeski leading in 6th Congressional District Democratic primary

A political newcomer and breast cancer survivor took an early lead in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District race, leading against six other Democrats vying to challenge Republican incumbent Peter Roskam in November.

Kelly Mazeski, a Barrington Hills zoning board member led the race with about 30 percent, with a little more than 12 percent of precincts reporting. Trailing her was Sean Casten, a Downers Grove businessman running as a champion against global warming. He had about 22 percent. Next was Carole Chaney, of Naperville, who previously worked as Illinois chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, with 19 percent and Amanda Howland, of Lake Zurich — who in 2016 lost 59 percent to 41 percent to Roskam — with 16 percent.

“Too close to call,” Casten spokesman Michael Garton said Tuesday evening as the vast majority of votes were still being counted across the district’s five counties.

Whoever is declared the winner of this seven-way suburban race can count on help from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which placed the well-financed Roskam on its list of seats it has to flip to regain control of the House of Representatives. Roskam is seen as vulnerable in this midterm election, in which opponents of President Donald Trump seek to send a message to Washington.

Roskam, who was still sitting on $1.7 million in campaign cash as of February, faced no primary opponent. And he’s easily won re-election each time since taking office in January 2007.

But his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act sparked several of the Democratic hopefuls — three of the primary candidates are cancer survivors — to try to take him on.

The 6th District, encompassing parts of Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties in Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs, might be losing its Republican-leaning reputation as its population expands. In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in the district by seven percentage points.

All seven Democratic candidates have accused Roskam of being too conservative for the district and frequently voting in lockstep with Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican.

Mazeski, a Barrington Hills zoning board member who lost a bid for the state’s Senate in 2016, also can count on money from Emily’s List and support from Illinois Congresswomen Jan Schakowsky and Cheri Bustos.

Tuesday evening, Mazeski watched voting returns at home with her family as supporters gathered at a pizzeria in Barrington, campaign spokeswoman Whitney Larsen said, adding, “We are excited about the early results but prepared to settle in for as long as it takes.”

Casten watched from his parents’ home in Hinsdale, spokesman Michael Garton said.

Also running in the crowded field of relative political newcomers are Ryan Huffman, of Palatine; Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Naperville City Council member and bookstore owner, and Jennifer Zordani, a regulatory attorney from Clarendon Hills.