Wisconsin man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

Police investigate after a man was shot to death May 12 in the 1100 block of South Rockwell Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 28-year-old man died hours after he was shot Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Kendrick Woods was sitting in a vehicle about 1:13 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Rockwell Street when someone fired shots from an alley, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was hit in the abdomen and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

Woods, who lived in Madison, Wisconsin, was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:36 a.m., authorities said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

