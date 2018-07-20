The steeple of a church that sits right alongside the Kennedy Expressway is one of the more recognizable fixtures along the highway.
Recently, drivers stuck in traffic on the Kennedy near Irving Park Road were treated to an aerial display as workers in a towering lift gave the steeple a facelift.
The wood and shingles on the steeple were torn away and replaced.
The building was long known as Irving Park Presbyterian Church, though more recently it’s been Fullness Presbyterian Church, catering to Korean-Americans, according to the pastor, who said the building has now been sold to another congregation as his moves to the northwest suburbs.
A cornerstone dates the church to 1929.
Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. Email tips and comments to Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.