Church alongside Kennedy Expressway gets a steeple facelift

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

The steeple of a church that sits right alongside the Kennedy Expressway is one of the more recognizable fixtures along the highway. Recently, drivers stuck in traffic on the Kennedy near Irving Park Road were treated to an aerial display as workers in a towering lift gave the steeple a facelift.

The wood and shingles on the steeple were torn away and replaced.