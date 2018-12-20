Man killed in 4-vehicle Kennedy Expressway crash, police say

A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening on the Kennedy Expressway, police said.

Emergency crews responded about 6 p.m. to the outbound lanes near Ogden Avenue for a four-vehicle crash that possibly began with someone experiencing medical problems, according to Illinois State Police.

A 59-year-old man injured in the crash was taken to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson.

State police said he died at the hospital.

The man’s vehicle sustained minor damage, and authorities believed he may have experienced cardiac issues prior to the crash, Hudson said.

Lanes were closed for hours for an investigation, police said. They were still closed at 8 p.m.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.