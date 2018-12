Kennedy lane closures planned for Saturday morning bridge inspections

Bridge inspections will require lane closures Saturday morning in the local lanes of the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side.

Two-lane moving closures will be in effect from 6 to 9:30 a.m. in both directions on I-90/94 near Addison, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures will be needed for routine bridge inspections on the expressway, IDOT said.