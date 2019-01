Man jumps onto Kennedy Expy. from Montrose Avenue bridge: police

A man was injured Tuesday night when he jumped from the Montrose Avenue bridge onto the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side, police said.

The man landed on a shoulder in the southbound lanes, Illinois State Police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Two lanes closed for an investigation were reopened within minutes, police said. Additional information was not released.