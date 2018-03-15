Kennedy urges Pritzker to drop out, Pritzker campaign responds with eye roll

Chris Kennedy suggested Thursday that front-runner J.B. Pritzker drop out of the Democratic primary for governor because ethical failings make him unelectable in the general election.

Surrounded by poster-size blow-ups of unfavorable news stories about Pritzker, Kennedy held a news conference to make what might best be described as his closing argument for why Democratic voters should NOT vote for Pritzker.

“I believe he is unelectable in the general election, and if he believes in public service and sacrifice, he would sacrifice his own political career in service to the Democratic Party of the state of Illinois, and frankly to the people of Illinois, by dropping out of the race,” Kennedy said.

Pritzker wasn’t around to scoff for himself.

On the day following a Chicago Tribune investigative report about his offshore holdings that put Pritzker on the defensive for the last televised debate of the campaign, the billionaire candidate headed to far Downstate Venice outside St. Louis for a campaign rally.

Otherwise, he might have pointed to the results of a recent Capitol Fax/We Ask America poll that showed him leading both Kennedy and Sen. Dan Biss by a better than two-to-one margin.

Pritzker’s communications director, Galia Slayen, called it another example of Kennedy “throwing anything at the wall in a desperate attempt to get something to stick.”

“It’s no surprise that Kennedy is trying to get the only candidate who can beat Bruce Rauner to drop out,” she said. “Kennedy did praise him after all.”

Kennedy argued that undecided voters are breaking two-to-one in his favor in the closing days of the campaign as they focus on Pritzker’s shortcomings.

But he accused Pritzker of heading Downstate to avoid tough questions about his offshore holdings in hopes “his millions of dollars in television ads will take him to Election Day.”

“That is exactly what Bruce Rauner is hoping that the Democrats will fall for,” Kennedy said. “Rauner knows that of the Democrats in the primary Pritzker is the easiest to beat on Election Day in the general.”

He ran through a litany of Pritzker’s greatest negative hits from the campaign, starting with a Sun-Times report last May about how the billionaire received a big property tax break on an Astor Street mansion by removing the toilets and allowing it to become “uninhabitable,” all the way through the new Tribune revelations about his offshore wealth and the possible tax dodging implications.

Kennedy said both were evidence of “tax cheating” by Pritzker.