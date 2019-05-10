Person in custody after teen girl killed, mother wounded in Kenosha shooting

A suspected shooter is in custody after allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding her mother Thursday in southern Wisconsin.

Kaylie Juga and her mother were shot inside a home in the 10900 block of 66th Street in Kenosha, according to Kenosha Police Sergeant Matt Strelow. Officers showed up about 3 p.m. and held a perimeter until a SWAT team entered the house, Strelow said.

The teenager was given life-saving measures but died at the scene, Strelow said. Her 39-year-old mother was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, Strelow said.

Police arrested a person of interest about 4 a.m. Friday in Racine, police said. Someone called police earlier and said the person of interest was there and wanted to surrender. The person was arrested without incident and taken to Kenosha for questioning, police said.

The Sun-Times is not naming the suspected shooter because they have not been charged with the crime.

Homicide and burglary charges are expected to be filed on Monday, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Kenosha police detectives at 262-605-5203. Tips can be sent anonymously to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.