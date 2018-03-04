Kentucky man reported missing during weekend trip to Chicago

Police are searching for a Kentucky man who was reported missing Saturday during a recent trip to Chicago.

Samuel Malone was on a weekend trip to the city when he went missing from the South Side, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Malone is described as a 5-foot-3, 150-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair, a medium complexion and a tattoo of a tiger on his stomach, police said. He was last seen wearing a black True Religion jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

Malone drives a blue 2015 Ford Fusion with Kentucky license plate No. 923WTB, police said.

Anyone with information about Malone’s whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.