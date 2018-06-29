Kentucky’s work requirements for Medicaid blocked by federal judge

More than a dozen Medicaid recipients in the state sued the federal government earlier this year to halt Gov. Matt Bevin’s plan, dubbed Kentucky HEALTH. | AP file photo

Federal judge blocks Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid, orders further review from Trump administration.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s work requirements for Medicaid, orders further review from Trump administration.

More than a dozen Medicaid recipients in the state sued the federal government earlier this year to halt Gov. Matt Bevin’s plan, dubbed Kentucky HEALTH.

The change was slated to start Monday in one county and expand to the rest of the state by the end of the year.

Story is developing.

Sun-Times staff contributed to this report.