Girl, 15, missing since last week from Far South Side

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday from the Far South Side.

Kenya Smith was last seen in the area near the 13300 block of South Langley Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot-5, 188-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has been known to frequent the 7500 block of South Racine Avenue.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.