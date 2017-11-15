Coffee maker smashings end, but Keurig’s ad plans a mystery

While Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity called on his supporters to stop smashing Keurig coffee makers, it remains unclear whether Keurig will actually return as a sponsor. | AP file photo

NEW YORK — While Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity called on his supporters to stop smashing Keurig coffee makers to protest a decision to stop advertising on his show, it remains unclear whether Keurig will actually return as a sponsor.

Hannity and a liberal lobbying group’s effort to choke off his advertising are clearly making some corporations uncomfortable as they are loath to take a stand in a proxy political battle.

Keurig hasn’t responded to attempts to make its intentions clear. The carmaker Volvo tweeted that it would not advertise on Hannity’s show then appeared to quickly delete it, and also isn’t answering questions about its plans.