Man charged with selling heroin near Waukegan High School

A man has been charged with selling drugs near a high school in north suburban Waukegan.

Kevaughn D. Bridges-Butler, 19, is accused of selling drugs to undercover Lake County Gang Task Force detectives three separate times, according to a statement from Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

Two of those sales occurred within 500 feet of a school on Washington Street in Waukegan, Covelli said. Waukegan High School’s Washington Campus is located at 1011 Washington St.

Bridges-Butler was arrested Wednesday after allegedly selling heroin to an undercover officer about 3 p.m. in the 6100 block of Grand Avenue in Gurnee, Covelli said. He was charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Bridges-Butler, who lives in Waukegan, remains held at the Lake County Jail on $200,000 bail, according to sheriff’s office inmate records. His next court date was set for April 30.

