Kevin Moore, a cool head in chaotic news biz, trained to be a lion tamer, dies

Once, when a man in a bulky overcoat walked in to the Chicago Sun-Times and said he had explosives strapped to his chest, the reception desk got Kevin Moore to check him out.

To anyone in that long-ago, smoke-hazy newsroom, Mr. Moore was the logical choice. He’d earned a Purple Heart in Vietnam and, as a kid, spent summers working as an apprentice lion-tamer in a traveling circus.

The bomb threat turned out to be bogus. But the image of Mr. Moore — pen in one hand, notepad in the other, walking up to a deranged man — stayed with colleagues, who remember the longtime Chicago newsman as a cool head in a sometimes-chaotic business.

“People get pissed off, and they scream, and they curse,” said John Lucadamo, a friend and fellow newsman for 42 years. “I never saw him do anything like that. He maintained his grace under pressure.”

Mr. Moore died earlier this month following complications after brain surgery. He was 71.

Born Feb. 10, 1947, in Cleveland, Mr. Moore attended boarding school in St. Louis and spent summers helping his “zany” great-aunt, part-owner of a traveling circus, said his wife of 44 years, Constance Moore.

He worked with Pat Anthony, a famed big cat-handler who wrestled lions in Hollywood movies before joining the circus in the mid-1950s, according to the book “Hollywood Stunt Performers, 1910s —1970s.”

Young Kevin served as a fill-in human cannon ball. “Let’s say the guy who got shot out of the cannon was under the weather, so Kevin got to do that task,” Lucadamo recalled his friend saying.

One time, the young man was crossing the Rocky Mountains in a semi hauling elephants. The truck began to sway, drawing the attention of a state trooper. The driver explained he was carrying elephants. The trooper asked to see the cargo. So the driver opened the rear gates. An elephant’s trunk reached from the darkness and seized the trooper’s hat.

“He realized it wasn’t food, and he simply spat it out,” Mrs. Moore said, recalling a story her husband told many times.

Mr. Moore loved books and loved to write. He enrolled at Northwestern University, eventually earning a master’s degree in journalism.

But the Vietnam War came first. Mr. Moore volunteered for the infantry.

“He was a physically tough man,” Lucadamo said. “He wanted to see what he was made of.”

A rocket-propelled grenade cut his service short, badly injuring his left ankle and leaving him, until he died, with shrapnel in his leg and a slight rocking gait.

Mr. Moore’s newspaper career began in Florida, then took him to St. Louis and, in 1974, landed him at the Sun-Times as a copy editor. On his resume, he’d listed his lion-taming experience.

“If we ever have a lion in the newsroom, I’ll know who to call,” joked the Sun-Times’ top editor, Ralph M. Otwell.

There were no lions — but plenty of snarling editors, the occasional reporter who’d vanish for a two-martini lunch and an unceasing chorus of typewriters.

Mr. Moore — who favored monogrammed shirts, pressed pants and an unnewsman-like tidy desk — often signed off for the day with a hard-to-miss “Mañana, peoples!”

He never lost his cool, friends and colleagues said.

“I suspect that probably came from his military training,” Lucadamo said.

Judy Moore, who started at the Sun-Times in 1962 and isn’t related to Mr. Moore, recalled being in the newsroom the day in the late 1970s when a disturbed man came in and said he was carrying a bomb. Smiling, Mr. Moore walked to the reception desk.

“Behind him, I see a photographer,” Judy Moore said. “He was keeping his distance. He was screwing on the longest lens I have ever seen.”

The man didn’t have a bomb, and police soon arrived to arrest him.

Mr. Moore spent 12 years at the Sun-Times before moving to the Chicago Tribune, where he was an editor for 22 years, including a stint as editor of the Tempo features section when money was tight.

“It was a little bit of a trial by fire,” said Linda Bergstrom, a former Tribune and Sun-Times editor now working at the Chicago Botanic Garden. “He was able to pull it together and get the sections out on time. … He was a great guy to be with in the trenches.”

Mr. Moore retired in 2008 and spent much of his remaining years studying and reading — from noir classics to Greek tragedies.

“Kevin loved every single day of his life,” his wife said, “and he was grateful for every single day of his life because he survived Vietnam, even though he came home on a stretcher.”