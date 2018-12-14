KFC is selling chicken-scented fire log because why not

"[It's] the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken," the fast-food chain tweeted. | Courtesy of KFC/Twitter

KFC is offering an "11 Herbs and Spices Firelog" this season.

Looking for the perfect gift for the fried-chicken lover in your life? KFC has you covered this holiday season.

“[It’s] the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken,” the fast-food chain tweeted.

Yes, you read that right.

The 5-pound fire log will fill your living room with the savory aroma of fried chicken while it burns for up to three hours.

It costs $18.99 and is available on the company’s website. There’s a limit of one per customer while supplies last.

KFC warned that the log is not safe for consumption, despite its delectable smell. The website also cautioned that the use of the log in the fire place may cause fried chicken cravings and attract hungry neighbors and bears.

Our suggestion? Don’t burn it while you’re camping in the woods.