Missing girl, 14, may be on South Side

A missing 14-year-old girl may be somewhere on the South Side, police said.

Khaliyah Williams, was last seen Feb. 27 and could be in the Grand Crossing, Gresham or Morgan Park neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

Williams, who is 5-feet-8 and 170 pounds, frequently visits the areas near 88th Street and Hermitage Avenue, 69th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, and 111th Street and Vincennes Avenue, police said.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.