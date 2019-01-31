Girl, 11, raises more than $55,000 for Chicago’s homeless during Polar Vortex

An 11-year-old girl has raised more than $55,000 for Chicago's homeless | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

A suburban Los Angeles girl raised more than $55,000 to help Chicago’s homeless during the dangerous cold weather that hit the city this week.

Deciding to take action after she heard about the brutal cold snap, 11-year-old Khloe Thompson made a GoFundMe page asking for help raising $55,000 to donate to the local Salvation Army.

With donations from more than 1,600 good Samaritans, Khloe surpassed the goal Thursday evening.

“We are so grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support for the Chicago community,” Khloe wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, to everyone who has shared, donated, and left beautiful comments in support of those affected by the Polar Vortex.”

“I just want to let them know that people really do care about them,” she said Wednesday during a phone call with the Sun-Times.

Khloe’s latest venture isn’t the first time she’s done a good deed.

The 11-year-old started a nonprofit, Khloe Kares, two years ago in an effort to deliver toiletries and blankets to homeless people in Los Angeles. Khloe sews bags that she stuffs with the essentials.

“It makes me feel good as a mom knowing that my kid cares about people who are less fortunate,” said Alisha Thompson, Khloe’s mother, who works as a hairdresser.

More than 30 people donated over $100 to Khloe’s Chicago effort, with the largest donation totaling $1,000.

“Wow, I think that is absolutely phenomenal,” said Nancy Powers, a Salvation Army director. “And it takes a little child to lead us. That is amazing. I think she is one fabulous little kid who has a great future.”

