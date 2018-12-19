Man charged with kidnapping woman, holding her in Lyons Township hotel room

A man from Chicago was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and strangling a woman in a hotel room in southwest suburban Lyons Township.

Ismael Hernandez, 35, is charged with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping and unlawful restraint, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

A 35-year-old woman approached officers about 4 a.m. Tuesday at a hotel in the 6400 block of Joliet Road, where said she had been beaten by her boyfriend, according to the sheriff’s office.

She had injuries to her face and head and was treated at the hotel, police said. Her boyfriend, Hernandez, was found in a hotel room and arrested.

Hernandez allegedly punched her in the face and strangled her until she lost consciousness, the sheriff’s office said. She was held against her will but eventually escaped.

A judge ordered Hernandez held on $10,000 bail, according to court records.

He was also wanted on a warrant for child support and another warrant from Stephenson County for failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said.

Hernandez was scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 15.