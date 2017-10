Kids taken to hospitals for evaluation following bus crash in Avondale

About eight children were taken to hospitals after a school bus struck a tree branch Wednesday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Chicago Police said the bus struck a tree branch about 2:55 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Central Park.

The bus had 44 kids on board at the time of the crash, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Eight kids were taken to hospital in good condition for additional evaluation.