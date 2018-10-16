More than $28,000 in reward money is being offered for information about a letter carrier who has been missing for two weeks from the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.
Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen Oct. 2 near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Coles was described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Coles works as a letter carrier and is offering a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.
Community activist Andrew Holmes said he was also offering a $1,000 reward and the National Association of Letter Carriers was offering a $2,500 reward.
Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.