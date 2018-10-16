$28.5K reward offered for information on mail carrier missing from South Chicago

More than $28,000 in reward money is being offered for information about a letter carrier who has been missing for two weeks from the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen Oct. 2 near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Coles was described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Coles works as a letter carrier and is offering a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he was also offering a $1,000 reward and the National Association of Letter Carriers was offering a $2,500 reward.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.

#ChicagoPolice Special Victim's Unit urges anyone w/ info on the disappearance of @USPS worker Kierra Coles who was last seen in area of 82nd & Coles to call at 312-747-8274. She went missing on Oct 2nd & has yet to be located. Send info anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/oaIqRsS2vM — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 16, 2018