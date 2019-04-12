Foxx requests Cook County IG investigation into handling of Jussie Smollett case

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after R. Kelly was ordered held on a $1 million bond in the R&B star's first court appearance following his arrest on charges he sexually abused four people, including three underage girls, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has asked Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard to review her office’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

The request for an investigation by the county’s watchdog agency comes two weeks after Foxx’s office dropped all charges against the “Empire” actor for an alleged hoax hate crime attack, with the actor turning over $10,000 from his bond to the city and making no admission of guilt.

“A former prosecutor, Inspector General Blanchard has been conducting independent inquiries for Cook County for over a decade,” Foxx said Friday. “Ensuring that I and my office have the community’s trust and confidence is paramount to me, which is why I invited an independent review of this matter. I welcome this investigation and pledge my full cooperation and the cooperation of my office as IG Blanchard conducts his review.”

On Thursday, the City of Chicago filed a lawsuit against Smollett, claiming the actor owes the city more than $130,000 to cover police overtime costs incurred while they investigated the alleged phony crime.

Foxx and her chief deputy initially said Smollett’s deal was similar to deferred prosecution agreements the office has promoted for non-violent offenders, but controversy has swirled around the decision. Days later, Foxx would cite concerns about whether the evidence was strong enough to win a conviction against the actor, though Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson insisted in interviews that the department was not consulted about the decision to dismiss the counts.

Adding a layer of intrigue to Smollett’s case was Foxx’s decision to recuse herself from the case shortly before Smollett was charged. Emails and text messages turned over to the Chicago Sun-Times, in response to a records request, showed that weeks before Smollett was charged, and when the actor was considered by police to be a crime victim, Foxx had talked to both Chicago lawyer Tina Tchen, a former chief of staff for First Lady Michelle Obama, and a relative of Smollett’s.

The messages showed that Foxx called Johnson and urged him to turn over the investigation of Smollett’s attack to the FBI. Foxx has said she was concerned about leaked information about the case from unidentified law enforcement sources, and believed the federal investigators would keep a tighter lid on information.