Foxx recuses herself from case involving Chicago activist

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx answers questions from the media Saturday during a press conference at Rainbow Push. | Leslie Adkins/For the Sun-Times.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she has recused herself from a battery case involving a local activist and former aldermanic candidate.

In court Tuesday, however, Foxx said Jedidiah Brown was never a paid employee of her campaign and that she didn’t know he had a pending case when she posed for a selfie with him at a press conference held by U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush presser.

Several Chicago police officers had filed a motion seeking a special prosecutor in the case, saying Foxx has a conflict of interest; Brown is charged with battery against two of them.

The officers alleged in a court filing that Foxx appeared with activist Jedidiah Brown at a recent rally in support of her and took a selfie with him.

Brown is charged with resisting arrest during a protest in 2018. The motion alleges that Brown punched an officer and kicked another while he was being arrested in South Shore.

The attorney for the officers, James McKay, on Tuesday will argue a motion for a special prosecutor to be appointed in the pending criminal case against Brown.

McKay, a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney, represented ex-Chicago Police Detective David March, one of the officers acquitted on charges he helped cover up the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

The motion claims Brown was paid to assist Foxx’s 2015 campaign for office. It also claims that he appeared with Foxx at a news conference this month at Rainbow Push.

The attorney points to a selfie that Brown took with Foxx as evidence in the case.

“At a minimum, the public display of solidarity between Ms. Foxx and Mr. Brown is an appearance of impropriety that mandates the removal of the Cook County State’s Attorney and her office from the prosecution of Jedidiah Brown,” the motion stated.

Brown says the filing is a “political gang bang” meant to keep the news about Foxx negative.

“I’ve never worked with the campaign, never got paid by the campaign,” Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m a well known advocate in the community… Because I’ve leveled my support with her, they’re trying to make me a political casualty.”

Foxx’s Cook County state’s attorney’s office declined to comment.

McKay alleges that video of an April 6 news conference in which Brown and Kim are shown at Rainbow Push is evidence of their political relationship.

Brown says his appearance at the Push conference was not planned.

“I chose to stand behind Foxx. It was not coordinated,” Brown said.