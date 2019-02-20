Kim Foxx sidesteps Smollett case over ‘familiarity with potential witnesses’

A police source told the Chicago Sun-Times that a grand jury could soon be empaneled to investigate “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s now-disputed claims that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Streeterville on Jan. 29.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the Smollett investigation Tuesday night “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from her office that said Foxx may have “familiarity” with potential witnesses.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case,” a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday night.

Foxx’s office did not provide additional details on what prompted the recusal. However, records show that Foxx has connections to at least one of the lawyers retained by Smollett.

Vic Henderson, one of Smollett’s attorneys, gave $250 to Foxx’s campaign in 2016, according to records from the Illinois Board of Elections.

RELATED

• CPD: Brothers previously suspected in Smollett case meet with cops, prosecutors

• Jussie Smollett’s reported attack and its investigation: TIMELINE

• Police release two men they arrested in attack of actor Jussie Smollett