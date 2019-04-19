Foxx: No comment on Smollett case until Inspector General report comes out

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday announced that she will make no further public comments on the Jussie Smollett case until the county’s Office of Independent Inspector General completes a report on how the “Empire” actor’s case was handled.

In a statement, Foxx wrote that she was “committed to assuring a transparent review” of how her office handled the case, which ended abruptly with prosecutors dropping all charges just weeks after Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report about an alleged hoax hate crime attack.

The statement from Foxx comes two days after her office released, in response to public records requests from the media, a tranche of hundreds of emails and text messages exchanged among her staff about the Smollett case. The records released also included a log of numerous messages that were redacted or withheld entirely under exemptions to state public records laws, with most of the documents held back because of a court order sealing records in Smollett’s case.

Foxx granted numerous press interviews about the decision to drop the charges after Smollett walked out of the courthouse maintaining his innocence.

Last week, Foxx announced that county Inspector General Patrick Blanchard would review how her office handled Smollett’s case. Blanchard said Foxx’s office had promised complete access to staff members and documents related to the case, but had no timeline to complete his report.

In her statement Friday, Foxx said she wanted to give Blanchard “the first opportunity to speak with all relevant participants in the case”

“Those discussions should not be held against a backdrop of public comments or speculation from me or my office about what people did or said.

“Therefore, while the OIIG review is underway, I do not intend to comment publicly on the Smollett case. When the OIIG has concluded his review, he will release a report of his findings and conclusions. At that time, it will be appropriate for me to comment publicly about these topics.”

