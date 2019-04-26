Kim Foxx subpoenaed to appear at hearing on Smollett special prosecutor request

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been subpoenaed to appear in court as a lawyer seeks the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien, who earlier this month filed the petition for a special prosecutor, also filed a subpoena for Foxx’s top deputy, Joseph Magats, and another document requesting Jussie Smollett appear at the hearing.

O’Brien requested Foxx, Magats and Smollett produce the original documents in the “Empire” actor’s criminal case to “assure” the public “that they have not been altered or destroyed and will not be destroyed throughout this case,” court documents show.

TIMELINE: The Jussie Smollett investigation

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, had told Chicago police that he was the victim of a late January attack in which two white men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.

After weeks of investigation, Smollett was charged with orchestrating a fake attack. But all charges were dropped at a surprise court hearing March 26 in a case that has drawn national attention and ongoing blistering criticism.

O’Brien’s petition for a special prosecutor to investigate the state’s attorney’s office was filed in early April; the petition claimed that Foxx’s handling of the case was “plagued with irregularity.”

“Foxx’s conflict in this matter is beyond dispute,” O’Brien wrote, adding that Foxx should have sought appointment of a special prosecutor because of her communication with Smollett’s relative, Tchen and Johnson.

“Instead, Foxx misled the public into believing that Smollett’s case was handled like any other prosecution and without influence.”