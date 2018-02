Kim Kardashian shares first photo of child named after husband’s hometown

Chicago West was named after his father Kanye's hometown. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) ORG XMIT: 635161637

Chicago breaks the internet.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself and her daughter Chicago, named after her husband, Kanye West’s hometown on Instagram on Monday.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Kardashian tweeted earlier this month that Chicago favors both of her siblings North and Saint.

The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person! https://t.co/8jZyc7wokj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

The Instagram post of the Wests currently has over $4 million likes.