Rapper King Louie hits Chicago-based label with $50,000 breach of contract suit

Grammy-nominated rapper King Louis sued his Chicago-based record label Friday for more than $50,000, alleging the company breached their contract agreement.

On Jan. 1, 2012, the Chicago drill rapper, whose real name is Louis Johnson, entered into a recording contract with Lawless, Inc. that laid out an “exclusive artist and co-publishing agreement,” according to the suit filed in Cook County Circuit Court.

Under the agreement, Louie was contracted to deliver five albums over a five-year span, according to the suit. The agreement also allowed Lawless to sign contacts with other companies to distribute the music he submitted.

The suit claims Louie met all the requirements outlined in the deal, which has allegedly expired. The suit also alleges that Louie has no record of any distribution agreements, and that Lawless hasn’t provided him with any information about any such agreement.

Lawless allegedly breached the contract by failing to make any royalty payments to Louie, according to the suit, which notes that the label hasn’t provided records of any royalties that were paid or owed to the rapper during their agreement.

In response to Louie’s demands for financial records, Lawless allegedly provided him with a four-page “Management Report” that “does not comply with generally accepted accounting principles,” according to the suit.

The suit holds that Louie’s music “has received significant air time and digital play and otherwise generated significant purchases by the general public.” However, the rapper is unable to determine how much money those records generated because the label hasn’t granted him access to its records.

Louie is seeking a judgement that would provide access to the label’s financial records and grant him any royalties that are owed. In addition, he is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

The rapper, who coined the term “Chiraq,” earned a Grammy nomination for his contribution as a songwriter to Kanye West’s 2013 single “New Slaves.”

Lawless, Inc. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.