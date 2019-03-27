Kinzie Street Bridge to close Thursday for filming

The Kinzie Street Bridge in River North will close Thursday to allow for filming of a television show.

“Chicago Med” will shoot on the bridge from 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

During the closure, eastbound travelers are advised to turn south on Desplaines Street to cross the river at Lake Street, continue east on Wacker Drive and turn north on LaSalle Street to return to Kinzie, CDOT said.

Westbound motorists should turn south on Lasalle before turning West on Wacker to cross the river at Lake, and turn north on Desplaines to get back to Kinzie.