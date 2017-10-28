Kinzie Street bridge closing Monday for inspection

The Kinzie Street Bridge is scheduled to close Monday for inspection.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the bridge will be closed over the North Branch of the Chicago River, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers traveling east on Kinzie should turn south on Desplaines Sreet to cross the river east at Lake Street, CDOT said. They can then turn east on Wacker Drive and north on LaSalle Street to return to eastbound Kinzie.

Westbound drivers should turn south on LaSalle to westbound Wacker then cross to river westbound at Lake and northbound on Desplaines back to Kinzie, CDOT said.