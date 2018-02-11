Kinzie Street bridge to close for repairs Tuesday for 6 days

The Kinzie Street bridge will be closed for repairs Tuesday for six days.

At 2 a.m., the bridge will be closed over the North Branch of the Chicago River, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The bridge will remain closed until it is reopened to traffic at 5 a.m. Feb. 19.

Drivers traveling east on Kinzie should turn south on Desplaines to cross the river at Lake Street and then continue east on Wacker Drive and north on LaSalle Street to return to Kinzie, CDOT recommended.

Westbound drivers should turn south on LaSalle to Wacker to cross the river westbound at Lake and northbound on Desplaines back to Kinzie, CDOT said.

Bicyclists riding southeast on Milwaukee Avenue and east on Hubbard should turn north on Desplaines to travel east along the Grand Avenue bridge and then back to southbound Kingsbury Street east of the River, CDOT said. Westbound riders should travel north on Franklin Street to westbound Grand and then south on Desplaines west of the River to Kingsbury.

Pedestrians should use either bridge at Grand or Lake, CDOT said.