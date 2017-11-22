Kitchen fire leaves house ‘uninhabitable’ in northern suburbs

A kitchen fire Wednesday morning left a house “uninhabitable” in the northern suburbs.

About 8 a.m., firefighters went to the two-story single-family home on Monterey Drive in Vernon Hills to put out a fire in the kitchen, according to the Countryside Fire Department.

The blaze was “quickly” under control and extinguished, and the residents had gotten out of the house before crews arrived, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the house was uninhabitable, officials said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.