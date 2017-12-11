Kitchen fire reported in Elgin high-rise building

A kitchen fire was reported in a northwest suburban high-rise building Monday afternoon in Elgin.

At 12:55 p.m. fire crews responded to reports of a kitchen fire with sprinkler activation on the fifth floor of a high-rise building at 104 S. State St., according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department.

A resident who went down to the second floor told crews she had smoke in her apartment, fire said. Crews located a cooking fire on the stove that had spread to the cabinets and was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Firefighters ensured the fire was put out, shut off the activated sprinkler, evacuated smoke from the building and checked on residents as needed, fire said. Water accumulation is being removed by the building maintenance crews.

Total damages total $5,000, fire said.