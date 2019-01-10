Charges filed against suspect held by witnesses after Burnside shooting

Felony charges have been filed against an alleged gunman who was held at the scene by witnesses to the shooting Tuesday afternoon in Burnside.

Kiwahn Dumas, 18, was charged with one felony count each of attempted robbery armed with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man was walking with a group about 4:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East 91st Street when Dumas approached him and they got into an argument, police said.

Concerned for his safety, the 25-year-old took off running and Dumas followed, eventually firing shots and striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The group he was with wrestled with Dumas and held him until officers arrived. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment; his condition was stabilized, police said.

Dumas, who lives in the Bronzeville, was taken into custody and brought to Jackson Park Hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered while being held for authorities, police said.

His bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.